"I will never stop...": Tom Cruise says he will keep making movies into his 100s

New York [US], May 19 : After making its debut at the Cannes Film Festival last week, global star Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' arrived in New York for its U.S. premiere on Sunday night.

On the red carpet, Cruise was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about his earlier statement, made two years ago, when he said he wanted to make Mission: Impossible movies until he reached Harrison Ford's age Ford was 80 at the time. The actor was also asked for an update on his plans. This time, Cruise gave an even bolder answer.

Clarifying his previous comments, Cruise told THR that he will keep making movies into his 100s and has no plans to stop acting anytime soon.

"I actually said I'm going to make movies into my 80s; actually, I'm going to make them into my 100s," he said.

"I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films I'm excited," Cruise added.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible premiered globally at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival last week. It is directed and co-written by Christopher McQuarrie and features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett.

Apart from Cruise, the cast of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Whigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, according to Variety.

The film is set to hit theatres globally on May 23.

