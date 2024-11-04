Ian Somerhalder shares he believes his acting career "is in the rearview mirror"

Washington [US], November 4 : Ian Somerhalder, best known for his roles in 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'Lost', has often been outspoken about leaving his acting career behind after he and his wife Nikki Reed moved out of Los Angeles to pursue a life in farming and healthy living.

Speaking on his acting career with PEOPLE, Somerhalder said, "I think it's in the rearview mirror. I do."

However, there is one project that could bring him backhe and Reed regained the rights to V Wars, a series they starred in, which aired for one season on Netflix in 2019.

"We're building three companies at the same time, raising kids. I just don't know how the hell we would ever make a TV show," the actor added.

His wife Nikki Reed also shared her thoughts at the event, saying that she has no plans to return to acting for now.

"I don't make any definitive statements about anything. I don't look at anything," she said.

"I work over 90 hours a week right now. I'm running a company full time and just launched another... and I just can't imagine being able to pivot my energy away, but there's no door closed," she added.

Somerhalder had previously spoken to PEOPLE in September about stepping away from acting.

"August 19th makes five years since I was professionally on camera as an actor/producer."

"I stepped away from that after V Wars to build these companies, launch films like Kiss the Ground, Common Ground and Ground Swell and raise my kids," she added.

Recalling the moment he told his management about his decision to retire, Somerhalder said, "'Hey, this is the only thing I've ever known that's ever sustained my family, and I'm walking away from it.' At this sort of peak, I could have gone and done anything, but these partnerships mean way more to me."

He also shared why this new phase of his life is so important to him: "Once you reach a certain level, you're like, 'Okay, I want to focus on family and the future of farming and food and energy and the big things.' I don't need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself."

