IFFI 2024: Manisha Koirala says, the term ‘has been actor’ is painful, often used for female actors

Goa, Nov 24 Actress Manisha Koirala, who was recently seen in the streaming period drama ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has said that what hurts senior actresses is the term ‘has been actor’.

The actress spoke with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane for the event ‘From Big Screen to Streaming’ at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, where the two discussed the future of cinema and OTT and how it would reflect on the actors, especially senior actors.

During the discussion, the actress told Vikramaditya Motwane, “The term, ‘has been actor’ is painful, and it comes out quite often for female actors but the OTT has changed that. Today there are actresses like Neena Gupta, who have been doling out some of the finest performances on OTT”.

Manisha, collaborated with Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali on ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ which marked his debut on OTT.

The actress essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan in the show. The show tells the story of the eponymous district in British India. The show also marked the collaboration between Manisha and Bhansali, who worked together in ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ which marked his directorial debut.

Meanwhile, ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’ has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix.

Prior to this, Manisha was seen in kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Shehzada’, which was a Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The film was a critical and commercial failure. In fact, Kartik even made light of film’s failure in the recently released theatrical movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

