IIFA postponed to mid-July 2022.

Abu Dhabi, May 15 This year's IIFA has beeen postponed as the International Indian Film Academy and the Indian film industry express their deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and the world on the passing of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

With this sad news, the UAE nation is in a state of mourning and has declared a 40-day mourning period.

In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the May 19 to 21 has been postponed.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has decided that the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held instead from the 14th to 16th of July 2022. Further confirmations and updates on the new IIFA schedule will be shared soon.

IIFA expresses its apologies to all the fans and ticketholders and promises a bigger, more exciting celebration of the India-UAE friendship at the later date.

