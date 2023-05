IIFA: Salman hugs Vicky Kaushal a day after video showed latter being pushed aside by Bhaijaan's bodyguards

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 : All is well between actors Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2023.

On Thursday, a video took the internet by storm wherein Salman's security can be seen pushing Vicky aside as he bumps into Bhaijaan at the event.

The video didn't go down well with Vicky's fans on the internet and they felt outraged with how the actor was treated by Salman's bodyguards and fans.

However, on Friday night, Salman surprised everyone on IIFA Rocks green carpet by giving Vicky a wide hug.

Take a look at how the duo greeted each other on the red carpet

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal attend IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/pR0AKTZsr9—(@ANI) May 26, 2023

Vicky is hosting IIFA this time with Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman is one of the star performers.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Vicky is gearing up for the release of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film which will release in theatres on June 2.

Salman is all set to come up with 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi this Diwali.

