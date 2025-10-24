Ila Arun mourns passing of brother Piyush Pandey in emotional post, daughter Ishitta Arun remembers her "first roommate"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Singer Ila Arun is mourning the demise of her brother, ad legend Piyush Pandey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ila Arun shared a picture with Pandey, showing the two taking part in a traditional ritual.

"With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother, Prasoon Pandey," she said in a post on X.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQLu07MDDkT/

The singer's daughter, Ishitta Arun, also shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her "Piyush Mama", revealing untold anecdotes about the late ad legend.

"When Piyush Mama came to Mumbai, it was because my mother decided his talent was being wasted in Calcutta. Not many people know this - he stayed with my parents for his first five years here. We lived in a small two-bedroom flat in Santacruz (East), and as an only child, I suddenly had my first and only roommate," Ishitta wrote.

She recalled waiting for him the entire day, even making her late uncle lose his patience with her singing skills like a "malfunctioning radio."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQMM2i-Dw9F/

Paying tributes to her "first roommate, first critic, and forever favourite human", Ishitta, in her caption, wrote, "For the man who taught me that life, like cricket, is best played fearless and always on the front foot. Haan Bhai! Mama love you! Your roomie for life."

Pandey, 70, passed away on Friday after suffering from pneumonia for several weeks, leaving the advertising industry mourning one of its most iconic voices.

The advertising legend was the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor