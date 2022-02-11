"I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head" Alia Bhatt on her Marriage with Ranbir Kapoor

Marriage is something that Bollywood celebs are looking at nowadays, and when it comes to marriage how can we miss the name of famous B-Town love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who has been dating for a long time now since 2018 the couple has been dating and the planing to getting married soon. Speaking on the same, Alia Bhatt in her recent interview with the news portal made some sensational remarks which created a buzz on social media.

Speaking to the news portal she said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two will be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which will be release on September 9, 2022. Also, Alia Bhatt is now all set for her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which is directed by no other than, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Well, we all wish the best to Alia and Ranbir for their beautiful future.