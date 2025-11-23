“I’m Enjoying It, Encourage It”: Vijay Varma Reacts to Being Called a ‘Green Forest’

Vijay Varma, one of the most compelling and quietly transformative actors of his generation, is stepping into a new chapter, one that audiences have been eagerly waiting for. The actor seems to be collecting new fan-given titles with every project. Now the internet’s latest favourite tag for him: the green forest. And the actor is taking the rising attention in the most Vijay Varma way possible, equal parts amused, graceful and disarmingly honest.

In a recent interaction, when Vijay was asked how he feels about being called “hot” and even a “green forest”, and the actor said, “I’m enjoying it. I encourage it. There should be more of it. They should sign a petition for more of this,” he joked, leaning fully into the attention with his signature wit.

He went on to explain why the sudden hotness discourse around him feels funny in hindsight. “I think the characters I have played are always not very well put together. I choose characters like Moeen bhai, he’s a street guy, a mechanic, his teeth are black. Who is going to call him hot?” he said, reminding everyone that his most iconic roles so far have lived in grit, chaos, and moral grey zones rather than romantic charm.

The conversation then turned to Gustaakh Ishq, with the point being made that the attention is only going to increase after audiences see him as a full-fledged romantic lead. Vijay couldn’t help but laugh, because this time, he knows it’s true.

With Gustaakh Ishq, Vijay Varma finally steps into a full-fledged romantic lead for the first time, and audiences are already responding to this softer, sweeter, old-school charm he brings to the screen. Whether it’s the lover boy tag or being fondly labelled a “green forest,” Vijay seems ready to embrace this new tag of fandom with warmth.