"I'm getting fed up...": Adnan Sami irked by the overuse of word 'Ne' in Punjabi songs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 : Singer Adnan Sami has always been vocal about his opinions on social media platforms. On Friday, he dropped a post on Instagram taking a subtle dig at the lyricists who overuse "ne" word in Punjabi songs.

"I'm getting fed up with the over-the-top use/abuse of the word 'NEEEE' in Punjabi songs these days! It's as if the lyricist runs out of a word in the meter of the song and then says f*** it....Let's just put a 'NEE' in there," Adnan Sami wrote.

In no time, netizens chimed in the post and shared their views.

"Similarly 'Raja ji' in Bhojpuri," a social media user commented.

"@adnansamiworld kabhi to nazar milao neeeee," an Instagram user quipped.

"Hahhaha this is funny," a social media user commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adnan Sami recently performed live in Delhi. He is also set to come up with his biography.

In a brief conversation with ANI, the 'Tera Chehra' hitmaker opened up about what the audience can expect from his book.

He shared that the autobiography will be a "no-holds-barred account", in which he will unwrap all of his life's details." (Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It's a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything," Adnan Sami said.

Adnan Sami is a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. He was conferred with the award in a ceremony held in New Delhi in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor