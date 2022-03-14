IMDB changes its rating method for The Kashmir Files

Popular website hosting film and television audience reviews IMDB has now changed its method of ratings on Hindi film The Kashmir Files. On the film's rating page, it is written ‘Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied.’

Now the IMDB rating for The Kashmir Files stands at 8.3 explaining the rating IMDB said “IMDb publishes weighted vote averages rather than raw data averages. The simplest way to explain it is that although we accept and consider all votes received by users, not all votes have the same impact (or ‘weight’) on the final rating. When unusual voting activity is detected, an alternate weighting calculation may be applied in order to preserve the reliability of our system. To ensure that our rating mechanism remains effective, we do not disclose the exact method used to generate the rating.”

The Kashmir Files is based on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in the 1990s. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. Movie business analyst Taran Adarsh sharing the figures on Twitter said “#TheKashmirFiles shows phenomenal growth. Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1]. New records metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹27.15 cr. #India biz.”