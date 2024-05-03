Imlie Actor Fahmaan Khan Denies Rumours of Joining Bigg Boss 18, Says "I'm Not Going To Put My Personal Life on Display"

Fahmaan Khan is one of the most talked names in the list of Bigg Boss 18 and Bigg Boss OTT season 3 contestant list. Fahmaan earlier appeared on Bigg Boss 16 to support his Imlie co-star and best friend Sumbul Touqeer. Ever since then fans are waiting to see him on most controversial show. However, Fahmaan has declined these rumors. He said Bigg Boss show is not everyone's cup of tea.

While talking to News18, Fahmaan said that he is not someone who wants to keep my personal life in front of public. He said, "If you want to compliment me or criticise me, I want you to do it but about my work. I am in the entertainment business. I am here to entertain. I am not going to put my personal life on the line of entertainment. I am an actor. I think I have done enough hard work today to be where I am. You can judge me, criticize me or compliment me but concerning my work.”

Fahmaan is best known for playing Dr. Veer Pratap Singh Rajawat in Zee TV's 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and Aryan Singh Rathore in StarPlus's 'Imlie'.