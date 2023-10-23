"In 2015, I had proposed to her": Ranveer Singh in first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, on Monday, shared a glimpse of the first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

Karan dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "They are absolutely gorgeous & absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of #KoffeeWithKaran with my dearest @ranveersingh & @deepikapadukone!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the first episode, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appear on the Koffee sofa for the first time, spilling the beans about their marriage, proposal, and more.

Karan Johar inquired if the two were secretly engaged.

According to Ranveer Singh, "In 2015, I had proposed to her, iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye main jaake chappal rakh deta hu."

When asked if she would date Rocky Randhawa, Deepika Padukone replied, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa."

Furthermore, when asked who she has good chemistry with other than her loving husband, Deepika stated, "I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone will see."

Ranveer, on the other hand, sees this as an opportunity to imitate Hrithik.

Earlier, sharing his excitement for the show Karan Johar said, "We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and a lot of conjectures from season 7, this season let's make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires, and a lot of conversations, which we all love! So why wait? Let's brew Koffee with Karan Season 8.

Beginning October 26, 2023, new episodes will be released every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor