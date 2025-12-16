"In childhood, he has been my hero": Varun Dhawan praises Sunny Deol, recalls watching 'Border' in cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Actor Varun Dhawan described his fanstruck moment during the shooting of 'Border 2' when he recieved an opportunity to work with superstar Sunny Deol in the film.

At the teaser launch event of 'Border 2' in Mumbai on Tuesday, Varun Dhawan recalled watching 'Border' at the Chandan cinema theatres in his childhood and called it an honour to work with Sunny Deol in Border 2.

Addressing the media, Varun Dhawan said, "It was a big thing for me to work with Sunny Deol. In childhood, he has been my hero. I have seen Border in Chandan. I have seen that film many times. I have seen it on TV, and we all have, and just to see him in front of me. I cannot tell you how big a thing it was for me. That kid in me, that day, was so happy."

Varun Dhawan will be playing the role of an army officer in the film. The actor will be joined by Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh and Sunny Deol in the lead roles.

The actor described his role as a "matter of pride" for him, as he gets to portray the role of Paramvir Chakra Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the movie.

"I am playing an army officer Major Hoshiar Singh. He is a Param Vir Chakra. It is a matter of pride for me. So, I hope the audience will like him. I hope his family will like him but more than anything, I hope that our armed forces watch this film," said Varun Dhawan.

He continued, "I hope that when kids watch this film they feel like joining the armed forces of this country."

The teaser of Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' was unveiled on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the action-packed war drama.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser showcases intense battle sequences and the courage of Indian soldiers who fought to defend the nation. It also highlights the characters' emotional journeys, including moments of love, family bonds, and sacrifice.

The teaser opens with a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol, setting a patriotic tone. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty are seen in gripping combat sequences, reflecting the bravery and resilience of the Indian armed forces.

Fans also get glimpses of the characters' personal struggles and relationships amidst the chaos of war.

The film is slated to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.

