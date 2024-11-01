In pics: Janhvi Kapoor shares glimpse of her Diwali celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Janhvi Kapoor extended Diwali greetings to her fans, offering a glimpse of her celebrations.

Janhvi shared pictures on Instagram featuring her father, Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and their pet dogs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

From family portraits to candid snapshots, the album captured the festive spirit. One particularly charming photo shows Boney, Shikhar, Khushi, and Janhvi enjoying a joyful moment together, which has captivated fans.

As soon as she posted the pictures on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with Diwali greetings for Janhvi.

On Thursday, Janhvi was seen attending her father Boney Kapoor's Diwali puja, turning heads as she arrived at his office. She greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile, wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

Janhvi looked stunning in a pastel sareea beautiful blend of mint green and blush pinkembroidered with delicate floral designs. She completed her look with subtle jewellery, soft curls, and minimal makeup.

Khushi Kapoor arrived alongside Boney Kapoor, while Arjun Kapoor was also seen outside the office, dressed in traditional attire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi recently wrapped up the Udaipur schedule of her upcoming film *Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari*.

*Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari*, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, with Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor