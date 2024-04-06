In pics: Parineeti Chopra stuns in a gorgeous double-coloured saree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a series of pictures showing her impeccable style on Saturday, leaving netizens amazed.

The 'Chamkila' actor took to Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a double-coloured, black and white floral print saree paired with a white blouse.

Adding to her charm, Parineeti accessorised with earrings.

Along with the post, she wrote, "#Chamkila #Amarjot".

As soon as the actor dropped stunning pictures, fans chimed in the comment section with heart emojis.

A user wrote, "Beauty you hold."

Another fan commented, "Just pari being pari."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is all set to spread the magic with her upcoming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', which features the former and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era, who rose from poverty to immense fame in the 1980s through his powerful music. Parineeti will be seen essaying the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will be out on Netflix on April 12.

