Independence Day 2023: Akshay Kumar to Kiara Advani and other extend their warm wishes

Today, August 15, the nation celebrates its 77th Independence Day with fanfare. We are commemorating 76 years of independence from the British Raj today. The celebration of Independence Day pays tribute to the battles that freed us from British rule, the sacrifices made by our freedom warriors, the individuals who gave their lives to achieve independence, and more.

Scroll through to see how celebrities are wishing Independence Day to their fans today:



Akshay Kumar announced that he finally got his Indian Citizenship. He wrote Dil, aur citizenship, donno Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.

With Sare Jahan Se Accha playing in the background, Alia Bhatt shared a video on her Instagram stories to wish her admirers a happy independence day. It displays the tricolor's sun, mountains, and greenary.

Kareena Kapoor marked the 77th Independence Day by posting a picture of the Indian Tricolour with the caption, “Happy Independence Day [heart emoji].”

Kiara Advani shared a video of herself with the BSF (Border Security Force). Happy Independence Day, my fellow citizens. While we feel a surge of pride every year on this day as we commemorate all the courageous Indians, this year's experience was unique and one I will always treasure, she wrote in the caption of the video.

Ajay Devgn shared a quote from his film The Legend of Bhagat Singh on social media. He wrote celebrating our aazadi with these powerful words. Happy Independence Day.

Kajol aslo posted a video herself on saluting the national flag