Independence Day 2023: Anupam Kher drops video that leaves fans with goosebumps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a video message that left fans with goosebumps as he addressed the countrymen on behalf of our national flag.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor treated fans with a motivational video to mark this special day.

“I am the tricolor...... I often wonder if our tricolor ever gets a chance to express its feelings to the countrymen, what will the tricolor say to us? On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, I have tried to address the countrymen on behalf of our national flag in this video! Watch out! And share it! Happy Independence Day to all Indians! Hail India! Hail Mother India!,” Kher said while sharing the video on the Insta.

Through video, Kher showcased a glimpse of achievements, sacrifices of freedom fights, and struggles the nation has faced. An emotional journey India has gone through.

India is celebrating the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher recently shared a look of his character from his 528th film, Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Apart from this, he will be seen in 'The Vaccine War.'

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contribution to the world with a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Vaccine War' is all set to hit the theatres on September 28 in 11 languages.

Apart from this, the 'DDLJ' actor will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'.

