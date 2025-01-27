India clinches bronze at International Snow Sculpture Championship in Colorado

Colorado [USA], January 27 : India has made its mark at the International Snow Sculpture Championship, securing the bronze medal at the event held in Colorado.

Representing India at this global platform were Zahoor Ahmad, the team captain, and snow artist Suhail Mohammad Khan.

The competition, known for its fierce rivalry, brought together participants from around the world, with countries, regions, and cities showcasing their skills in creating intricate snow sculptures.

Zahoor Ahmad, the captain of Team India, expressed his pride in the team's performance and shared insights into the competition.

"This year, we participated in two major championships, one in Minnesota and the other in Colorado. The Colorado event was particularly challenging due to the high level of artistry exhibited by global participants. The competition was fierce, but we gave our best and showed immense dedication. It is an honour to win the third prize," Zahoor said.

Drawing a parallel to his home country, Zahoor added, "The environment here reminds me a lot of Gulmarg, with its consistent snowfall and similar temperatures. I believe events like these could be held in India, especially in places like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam. Such events would boost tourism and bring recognition to our local talents. The government should support such initiatives and organize competitions at the national level to encourage budding artists."

Suhail Mohammad Khan, the Indian snow artist who is both deaf and mute, contributed to Team India's success.

Suhail communicated through a team member, who shared his message with the media. "I am Suhail Mohammad Khan, and though I cannot speak, I am deeply proud of our achievement. For the past two years, I have represented India in the International Snow Sculpture Championship in Colorado. I am a sculpture student at Kashmir University, and winning this award has filled me with joy," said Suhail through his team member.

The International Snow Sculpture Contest is an event that attracts teams from across the globe, challenging them to craft intricate works of art out of snow.

