Indian Film Festival of Melbourne announces its Second IFFM Summer Festival, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies to be the opening film

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) recently announced the commencement of its 15th-year celebration, marking a milestone in showcasing the vibrant spirit of Indian cinema to audiences worldwide. In addition to its motive to constantly take on groundbreaking initiatives, Following the success of the first IFFM Summer Festival IFFM announces the launch of the Second IFFM Summer Festival. Taking place from February 29th to March 2nd, this three-day celebration of cinema takes the larger festival that happens annually in August, transforming it into a biannual celebration. The festival will witness the opening film - Laapataa Ladies which is Kiran Rao’s directorial which made its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival and opened to rave reviews across. The film will have its Australian premiere on 29th February at the festival ahead of its release on 1st March 2024.

Kira Rao expressed, “It’s a great honour for Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) to be the Opening Film at IIFM. I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon!”VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said, “IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema in the southern hemisphere, lighting up Melbourne every year with incredible films and unforgettable star power. VicScreen is proud to support the expansion of the festival, with the return of a three-day summer program, which includes the highly anticipated Australian premiere of Laapataa Ladies.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick shares her enthusiasm for the IFFM Summer Festival, stating, "This festival’s summer edition this year will have Laapataa Ladies as an opening film, directed by the talented Kiran Rao. We are thrilled to kickstart our latest venture with Kiran’s nuances film of layered human relationships, celebrates women and the unexpected complexities that life throws at us. This is our continued endeavour to have a widespread year round celebration of Indian films down under and we are excited to have Kiran’s remarkable film be the opening film of the summer edition of our festival”.