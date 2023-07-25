Indian Idol 12 fame Ashish Kulkarni gets engaged to Marathi actor Swanandi Tikekar

Indian Idol 12 fame Ashish Kulkarni got engaged to Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar in a dreamy engagement ceremony today on 24th of July. Taking to Instagram, the Indian Idol 12 fame shared photos from the dreamy engagement ceremony and called Swanandi his ‘home’. Sharing the photos with a red heart and infinity emoji, the singer wrote, “You are my home, my only home! #Engaged.” He announced his engagement to Tikekar and expressed joy. Fans and friends of the singer were quick to respond to the engagement announcement and showered love on the couple.

Singer and songwriter Ashish Kulkarni found fame when he got into the top 10 of Indian Idol season 12, competing with the famous contestants like Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal etc. Hailing from Pune, he also runs his own Youtube channel by the name Ashish Kulkarni Official. To-be bride Swanandi Tikekar has worked in various Marathi TV shows like Dil Dosti Dobara, Abhalmaya, Dil Dosti Duniyadari etc. Swanandi Tikekar is the daughter of celebrated Bollywood actor Uday Tikekar, who has worked in films like Golmaal and Raees. She has also won the Marathi reality show Singing Star, and went on to host Indian Idol Marathi the very next year.

