"Indians should host their wedding in...": Ganesh Acharya after attending Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 : After attending the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya left Jamnagar, Gujarat on Sunday with a memorable experience.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

The second day of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw amazing performances by celebrities.

Several videos and pictures from the Saturday gala night went viral on social media.

During media interaction, Ganesh Acharya shared his experience and said, "It was a very good program. Celebrities from across the world were present here yesterday. Indians should host their wedding in India only."

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega bash.

Famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar arrived to attend the celebrations.

Day 1 of the festivities witnessed a special drone show followed by a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani spoke about the pre-wedding function of her son, Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant.

She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about it, saying, "Throughout my life I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me and I am very passionate about it."

While talking about her son's wedding she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...Jamnagar holds special place in our hearts and has a profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery and I started my career by converting this arid and desert like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor