India's rich heritage shines through 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam' performance at Republic Day Parade

New Delhi [India], January 26 : India's splendid cultural diversity was on display during the Republic Day Parade on Saturday with a unique performance featuring more than 45 different dance forms from various parts of the country giving a glimpse of the country's deep traditions of music and celebration.

The performance, spanning 11 minutes, featured 5000 artistes. For the first time, the cultural performance covered the entire Kartavya Path, from Vijay Chowk to C Hexagon, ensuring that all guests experienced the grand spectacle from every angle. The artistes performed under the theme 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam'.

The parade at Kartvya Path, marking India's 76th Republic Day, celebrated nation's strength, self-reliance, and vast cultural heritage.

The dance performance showcased the artistic heritage of India through the rich tapestry of tribal and folk forms, highlighting themes of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), Virasat bhi Vikas bhi (Heritage and Development), and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India).

The performance brought together folk and tribal artists, showcasing the unity and strength of India's youth, cultural diversity, and the power of Nari Shakti (women's power).

The choreography, created by Dr Sandya Purecha, Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, was enriched with music composed by renowned artist Shankar Mahadevan and lyrics by Subhash Sehgal.

The voiceover was provided by Harish Bhimani, adding depth to the presentation.

The cultural showcase featured authentic costumes, jewellery, and traditional props of the performers, including spears, swords, and drums.

More than 60 custom-designed props, including decorated instruments, floral elements, and symbolic items like the Ambala Kavadi and Muppets, were created by a team from the National School of Drama.

This visually captivating display was designed to highlight the core aesthetic of each art form and its respective community.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, a reflection of the deep historical ties between India and Indonesia.

Culture Ministry's grand tableau was magnificent celebration of India's cultural diversity and creativity. Inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,' the tableau beautifully showcased the nation's rich cultural heritage and the vast possibilities of sustainable development.

The ancient Tamil musical instrument 'Yaadh,' beautifully placed on the potter's wheel, represented the depth and continuity of our musical tradition. Meanwhile, the kinetic Kalpavriksha, which transforms into the 'Golden Bird,' symbolized creativity and progress.

The digital screens showcased the diversity of performing arts, literature, architecture, design, and tourism. This tableau invites every Indian to take pride in their heritage and step towards a bright future."

India's Republic Day is a momentous occasion that commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

The path to nation-building was guided by leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the drafting of the Constitution was led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

After nearly three years of deliberations, the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950.

At 10:18 AM on January 26, 1950, India was declared a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

