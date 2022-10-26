Indira Krishna to make mythological debut with 'Mere Sai'

Mumbai, Oct 26 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' actress Indira Krishna is all set to make her mythological debut with 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi'. She will be seen playing Goddess Laxmi in the Diwali special sequence.

Indira is known for her role in TV shows and films. She was seen in 'Tere Naam', 'Aaj Ka Raavan', 'Holiday', 'Hey Bro' and has also acted in several TV shows including 'Afsar Bitiya' and 'Kinare Milte Nahi' among others.

Despite being in the entertainment industry for quite long, she never became part of any mythological drama or films but now with 'Mere Sai', she is going to explore a different side of herself as an actor.

She said: "This is the first time I am being a part of a mytho-show and debuting on 'Mere Sai' is no less than a blessing. Playing Goddess Laxmi was a spiritual experience as I got to shoot the sequence during choti Diwali, making it even more special."

The actress further shared her experience of being part of the show and added: "I am sure there is some kind of divinity involved in making this possible. I have been following this show and I am aware of its popularity as it has been on air for the past 5 years. I am grateful to the makers for giving me this opportunity."

'Mere Sai Shraddha Aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor