Innocent to be cremated tomorrow at his native church in Kerala

Malayalam actor ‘Innocent’ Vareed Thekkethala died on Sunday at the age of 75. The actor became a household name with his versatile performances in the Malayalam film industry. The news of the Innocent’s passing away came weeks after it was reported that the actor had been hospitalised following complaints of breathing issues and uneasiness.

The mortal remains of the actor were kept at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra from 8 am to 12 pm and now will be kept at Municipal Town Hall Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district till 3 pm today for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held at St. Thomas Cathedral Irinjalakuda at 10 am on Tuesday, March 28.

Mammootty, Dulquer Salman, Kunchacko Boban, Manoj K Jayan, Jayasuriya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Muktha, M G Sreekumar, Kunjan, Mukesh, Vineeth, Joshi, Beena Antony, Suresh Krishna, Janardhanan, Sai Kumar, Bindu Panicker, Ministers R Bindu, K Rajan, P Prasad, opposition Leader V D Satheesan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and others also paid their last respects to the veteran actor at Indoor Stadium.Apart from acting in more than 500 Malayalam films, he was a producer, author and former MP of Chalakudy. Innocent, who beat cancer when diagnosed in 2012, is survived by his wife Alice, and two children.