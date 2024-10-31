Inside Ananya Panday's star-studded birthday bash with bffs Suhana, Shanaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Ananya Panday celebrated her birthday yesterday, and she made sure it was a memorable day. Surrounded by her loved ones, including her parents Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday, and friends including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Ananya enjoyed a night full of fun and laughter.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a series of lively pictures from her birthday bash. The first picture shows the birthday girl posing with Suhana at the house party. Ananya looked stunning in a sparkly sleeveless dress, while Suhana chose a gorgeous black body-hugging outfit. The two were all smiles as they posed for the camera.

In another photo, Ananya was joined by her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana. Shanaya sported a stylish black tee paired with jeans, looking effortlessly cool. Ananya also showed off a chic purple handbag customised with her initials, 'AP'.

"birthday behaviour," read the caption of her post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DByTh9Rzcqf/?igsh=dXdoN2hzbnQ2Zzhm

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, director Vikramaditya Motwane shared what made him choose the 'Gehraiyaan' actress as the perfect fit for the role. When asked why he believed Ananya was the ideal choice, Motwane said he was looking for someone who could connect with today's generation, someone who is young, someone who is "internet savvy," and also someone who "gets trolled a little bit."

"I saw her performance in 'Gehraiyaan' and really liked it. She was so special in that film so unique and so present. I loved it. So, the moment the script was ready, it was a no-brainer to approach her. I wanted someone young, someone social media savvy, internet savvy, and Instagram savvy, who has a strong presence, you know? Someone who comes across as youthful and a youth icon. She also, in a way, gets trolled a little bit, and maybe that played a part in it. But mainly, I just love her as an actress," he said.

