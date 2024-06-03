Inside Out 2: Ananya Panday Lends Her Voice to Riley in Hindi Version

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is all set to lend her voice to teenager 'Riley' role for the Hindi dubbed version of the much-anticipated film 'Inside Out 2' . The film delves into how teenage Riley deals with new emotions that have entered the headquarters.

Sharing her excitement, Ananya said, "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time. I remember being a teenager myself when I saw 'Inside Out' a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colourful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story! Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments and this is definitely, the most fun I've had at work.

Nine years after the release of 'Inside Out' (2015), Disney and Pixar are back with the film's sequel, 'Inside Out 2', this time featuring teenager Riley with new emotions. Apart from joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust personified in Riley's mind, 'Inside Out 2' will introduce teenage emotions such as anxiety, envy, embarrassment, and ennui.

Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap shot together only for 8 days: 'Bad Cop' director

The English voice cast includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Ayo Edebiri, Lilimar, Grace Lu, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Adele Exarchopoulos, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Paul Walter Hauser and Yvette Nicole Brown. 'Inside Out 2' is directed by Kelsey Mann and will be released in theatres on June 14 in English and Hindi.

Apart from this, Ananya's next project is 'Call Me Bae,' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor