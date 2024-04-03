Ira Khan hugs husband Nupur Shikhare in cute video on 3rd month anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, who got married to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in January, celebrated their 3-month anniversary with a video.

Ira Khan's mother-in-law, Pritam Shikhare, on Wednesday, shared a sweet video of her son Nupur Shikhare and daughter-in-law on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5SH3NYIJ3W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video shows Ira Khan hugging her husband tightly, leaving him blushing with love.

Sharing this video, Pritam wrote, "Happy 3 months" with red heart emojis, hug emojis and star-struck emojis.

Ira recently took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Udaipur wedding in January. The photos captured her mother, Reena Dutta, and other loved ones baking the wedding cake at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur. The post ended with a picture of the finished cake at the ceremony.

Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

Several B-town celebs, including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor