Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan's Daughter Shatters Norms in Her Wedding Attire

Every girl dreams of a lavish wedding ceremony adorned in a beautiful lehenga and jewelry, but that wasn't the choice for Amir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan. Her completely unique and unconventional look is currently making waves on social media.

At the age of 25, Ira, the founder and CEO of Agatsu Foundation, exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3rd. The wedding took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai's Bandra and was a simple yet distinctive affair. Nupur made a memorable entrance by running, eschewing the traditional Ghodi (horse) during the Baraat. What captivated even more attention was the attire of the bride and groom as they signed the marriage contract.

Ira chose to wear a Dhoti lehenga with a dupatta covering her head, and instead of traditional jewelry, she opted for a digital watch. Meanwhile, the groom broke away from tradition, sporting a pair of shorts and a black vest instead of the customary sherwani and safa (headgear).

Close family members in attendance included Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Aamir has two children with Reena Dutta, Ira and Junaid, and with Kiran Rao, he shares his youngest child, son Azad. The couple is set to have another wedding ceremony in Udaipur on January 8, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13. Ira and Nupur, who have been in a relationship for over three years, got engaged in November 2023.