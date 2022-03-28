Irish thriller 'Blood' to get Indian adaptation

Mumbai, March 28 Award-winning Irish psychological thriller 'Blood' will have its Indian adaptation.

The Indian series will be created Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner and directed by Mihir Desai for Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about the show Gaurav Banerjee, Content head of Disney+ Hotstar said, "We are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of award-winning drama 'Blood', thereby, further strengthening our thriller offerings. The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers' want for new-fangled content is expanding.

"On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer's appetite for an unparalleled entertainment experience."

Sharing the excitement, All3Media International's EVP APAC Sabrina Duguet said, "Sophie Petzal's impeccable writing skillfully draws viewers into the story with its universally relevant themes and innovative take on the thriller-mystery genre, making Blood perfect for Indian adaptation, and we look forward to this gripping story about family, grief and truth arriving in India."

The show 'Blood' is an intimate drama and psychological thriller about familial bonds, memories, and the past's impact on the present - originally created by Sophie Petzal.

