Is 'Bigg Boss Marathi 5' Ending Early? Speculations Rise After Mid-Season Press Conference

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi is receiving a lot of praise from viewers and has broken new TRP records since its launch 53 days ago. However, there are rumors about the show possibly ending early, with social media speculation suggesting it may conclude before reaching the three-month mark. A press conference was held in the Bigg Boss house, which will be part of today’s episode. Such conferences typically happen as the finale approaches, leading to questions about why this mid-season press conference is taking place. Many viewers are wondering if this indicates an early end to the season, especially after the release of a promo.

Reactions to the promo on social media include comments like “Journalist so early?” and “Finale on October 6.. Top 5: Abhijit, Sooraj, Ankita, Nikki Arbaaz,” indicating concerns about the show concluding prematurely. Many fans feel it would be disappointing for a show with such high TRP ratings to end in just 70 days instead of the expected 100.

Additionally, a viral reel suggests that the grand finale of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is scheduled for October 6. While the Bigg Boss Marathi team and the channel have not officially confirmed this date, the recent press conference and the circulating reel have intensified rumors about an early conclusion, especially as the 18th season of Bigg Boss Hindi approaches.