Is Cartoon Network Shutting Down? Find Out Why #RIPCartoonNetwork Is Trending

Cartoon Network is an emotion for every 90s kid. Teen Titans Go, The Power puff Girls, The Looney Tunes Show, Dexter's Laboratory, and one of the most popular shows that still remains popular is Tom and Jerry Show. These are some of the most iconic shows of CN. But is this the end of an era? Is Cartoon Network shutting down? Why is #RipCartoonNetwork trending on X, let's understand.

First of all, let's make this clear No, Cartoon Network is not shutting down. The network is still running, and there haven't been any recent layoffs to cause the #RIPCartoonNetwork trend. The trend started when an account called "Animation Workers Ignited" on X (formerly Twitter) shared an animation claiming, "Cartoon Network is essentially dead." The post also suggested that other animation studios face similar issues, mainly due to industry layoffs.

Origins of the #RIPCartoonNetwork Trend

The animation stated, "Cartoon Network is essentially dead, and other big animation studios are not far behind. What happened to all the animation workers? Many are unemployed in record numbers, with some jobless for over a year, despite carrying the industry during the pandemic. When Covid first hit, animation could operate completely remotely, making it one of the only forms of entertainment that could continue production uninterrupted. But studios repaid them by canceling projects, outsourcing jobs, and laying off artists en masse."

The video blamed these problems on greed, saying big studios improved their finances by reducing spending and cutting staff, allowing CEOs and executives to benefit. It urged viewers to spread the word by posting about their favorite Cartoon Network shows with the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork and to follow the account for more ways to support the cause.

The clip quickly went viral, getting over three million views in less than four hours. Social media users initially shared their favorite cartoons using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork. One user commented, "Courage The Cowardly Dog will always be a favorite! It’s very sad to hear that the animators were treated so poorly, and hopefully, they can find work soon!" As the hashtag gained traction, rumors began circulating that Cartoon Network was shutting down permanently.

However, these claims are false. The account "Animation Workers Ignited," associated with the animators' union, is using the hashtag #RIPCartoonNetwork to highlight the challenges faced by industry workers. The channel itself is not shutting down.