Is Hrithik Roshan dating actress Zaba Azad?

After years of seperation from wife Sussanne Khan, superstar Hrithik Roshan has finally found love. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Krrish actor is no longer single. "Duggu prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment," a close friend of Roshan told Bollywood Hungama on the condition of anonymity.

Interestingly, the ex-couple of Sussanne and Hrithik both seem to have finally moved on to find a new partner in their lives. While Sussanne is in a happy place with Arslan, Hrithik seems to be moving into the state of love again with Saba. "That's what maturity is all about right? They respect each other, and will continue to co-parent, while moving on with their personal lives," the source concluded.Saba starred in the 2011 film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She also appeared in a segment of the Netflix epic Feels Like Ishq last year, and her next appearance will be in the SonyLiv series Rocket Boys. Saba Azad is a singer who has performed with bands such as Blackstratblues and Ashu & The Petridish Project. As per Bollywood Hungama reports, Saba Azad, an actress-musician, is Hrithik’s mystery girl. Hrithik and Saba are reportedly dating.