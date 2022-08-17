Is Karan Johar worried about Brahmastra’s future at box-office?

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a post for director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday and lauded him for the hard work he has put into for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. In the post, KJo also seemed worried about Brahmastra’s future at the box-office.

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director wrote while sharing a picture with Ayan Mukerji, “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…. I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!!”