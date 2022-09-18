Is Kriti Sanon dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas?

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas make for a fresh onscreen pair and their romance from ‘Adipurush. Their camaraderie was evident when Prabhas was quick to answer Kriti Sanon’s call from the sets of Karan Johar's show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7. Now the buzz is the duo are B - town's new couple.

Speculations are rife that Kriti and Prabhas are in a serious relationship. The duo apparently fell in love on the sets of Om Raut directorial. After bonding during the shoot schedules, Prabhas and Kriti are taking their relationship slow, a source told Bollywoodlife. Their relationship is so strong that the couple reportedly took each other’s approvals for their scenes in ‘Adipurush’. Their bond seemed to surprise everyone, especially since a shy person like Prabhas is ‘openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her.’

There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world," the grapevine claimed. “Despite wrapping up the film months ago their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush," the source added. Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023. Besides Prabhas and Kriti, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles.