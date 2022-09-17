Is Puneet Pathak the Dev of Brahmastra?

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' has taken the box office by storm, and ever since the announcement of the second part 'Dev' was put out, fans have been left wondering and speculating as to who would play the protagonist in the second installment. The powerful sequence only revealed the mighty character's toned body and long hair. Going by the physique, fans suspected it was either Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan or Hrithik Roshan.

However, a report from Telly Chakkar claims the Dev sequence was shot by Dance India Dance fame dancer and choreographer Punit Pathak and not Ranveer Singh. The choreographer was quick to react to the report as he addressed the speculation with News 18. The dancer quashed the rumours and said, ''No no no, I have not shot it,'' and added, ''It is not true, it is not right. I am not Dev in Brahmastra.

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji reacted to these rumours and broke silence on the same in the recent interview. Talking to News18, the filmmaker didn't reveal any hint on this burning question and said, "I can’t reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while."Ayan, who has made his comeback to direction after nine years with Brahmastra after helming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and making his debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009, also talked about the fan theories and stated, "Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part." Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.