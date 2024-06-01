Ishaan Khatter drops pics flaunting his chiseled body

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Actor Ishaan Khatter, stunned fans with a series of breathtaking pictures from his latest photoshoot.

The 'Dhadak' actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share pictures highlighting his chiseled body.

Captioned simply, "Happy June," the pictures capture Ishaan in a series of indoor poses with a moody, contemplative vibe.

Soon after the actor dropped pictures, fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise and admiration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7qmc_YoH1N/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

One user wrote, "Happppyy indeed very happy June," followed by a heart emoji.

Another user commented, "Dude this is supposed to be illegal to look so beautiful."

"Damn body," wrote a third fan followed by heart and fire emojies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan Khatter was last was seen in Raja Menon's action-packed drama Pippa, where he starred alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film follows the story of a young Indian Army captain from the 45 Cavalry Regiment.

The actor will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Jee Le Zaraa, where he joins the stellar ensemble cast featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor