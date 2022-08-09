Ishita Dutt, Vatsal Sheth to showcase their romantic chemistry in music video

Mumbai, Aug 9 'Drishyam' actress Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Sheth have talked about their experience of sharing screen space in the romantic track 'Kuch Tumhara Kuch Humara'.

Ishita says: "This song is very close to my heart as I get to do this romantic number with a person I am in love with. We had an amazing experience while shooting for this, and our chemistry was just natural, we didn't have to try."

"Which is why working with Vatsal definitely has to be my favourite experience. We are so grateful for the amount of love we have received on the teaser and hope for the same when the song is out," she adds.

Recently, the pictures of the couple celebrating Vatsal's birthday in Maldives went viral over social media. Both have been seen working together in several music videos like 'Rehne do zara' which was released in 2020.

Vatsal, who is known for working in 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car' adds more about their recent music video, saying: "Like Ishita said, we definitely had an amazing time working on this song and getting to do a romantic number with her is a cherry on the cake. Because it just naturally flows!"

"I am very excited for the audience to witness our piece of love and I hope they'll love it".

'Kuch Tumhara Kuch Humara' is released on Baba Beat's YouTube channel.

