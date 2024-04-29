Ishq Vishq Rebound: Rohit Saraf Is One of the Most Generous Actors, Says Naila Grrewal

The upcoming romantic comedy "Ishq Vishk Rebound," slated for release later this year, actress Naila Grrewal shines alongside her co-star Rohit Saraf, as they bring their characters to life with palpable chemistry and undeniable charm. Working closely together on set, Naila Grrewal appreciates the opportunity to act alongside Rohit Saraf, acknowledging his exceptional talent and humility.

Reflecting on their partnership, Naila said, “Collaborating with Rohit Saraf has been a deeply rewarding journey for me as an actor. His remarkable talent, unwavering professionalism, and passionate commitment to his artistry serve as a constant source of inspiration. Our partnership has not only been incredibly enjoyable but has also provided us with the opportunity to explore and elevate our scenes with greater depth and nuance.

Rohit's generosity on set brings a unique energy to our performances, and his tireless dedication to his craft is truly commendable.”.Grrewal values the creative exchange between them, finding inspiration in Saraf's approach to acting. Indeed, the camaraderie between Naila Grrewal and Rohit Saraf extends beyond the confines of the film set, as they share a natural chemistry that enhances their performances both on and off screen.

