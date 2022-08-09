Issey Miyake, Noted Japanese fashion designer dies aged 84

Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.Miyake was known to work with traditional and modern fashion techniques during his long career.

He died of liver cancer on Friday, and a private funeral has already taken place, Japanese media is reporting.Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake was just seven years old when the city was devastated by an atomic bomb dropped by the United States.He was reluctant to talk about it as an adult, and wrote in the New York Times in 2009 that he did not want to be known as "the designer who survived the atomic bomb".He moved to New York for a short time, before heading back to Tokyo in 1970 to open the Miyake Design Studio.By the 1980s he was celebrated as one of the world's most pioneering designers as he worked with materials from plastic to metal - and also traditional Japanese materials, and paper.

