"It has been 15 long months": Celina Jaitly reacts to Delhi HC's direction to facilitate communication with brother detained in UAE

New Delhi [India], December 4 : Actor Celina Jaitly has expressed her happiness following the Delhi High Court's direction to facilitate communication with her brother, Retired Major Vikrant Jaitly, who is in the custody of UAE authorities.

Speaking to ANI, Celina shared her reaction to the directive. "It has been 15 long months. I am very happy about today's court directions, which will allow me to see and contact my brother," she said.

The actor's advocate, Raghav Kacker, shared details on the matter and added, "A nodal officer has been appointed to facilitate certain directions, out of which one is to get the petitioner (Celina Jaitly) in touch with her brother (retired Indian Army Major Vikrant Jaitly) in a time-bound manner. The Delhi High Court directed that coordination be conducted between MEA and us so that we can access the brother. We are happy to inform you that her brother is alive and he is well."

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to inform Retired Major Vikrant in the next consular access that his sister Celina, wants to talk to him. The High Court also directed the Ministry to facilitate her communication with him through the TAMM App or by any other mode.

Justice Sachin Datta, after giving the direction, called for a fresh status report from the Central Government.

The bench also perused the status report filed by the MEA. It was informed that pursuant to the previous directions, a nodal officer has been appointed by the Central Government.

During the hearing, Jaitly broke down, and she was consoled by her counsel. It was also submitted that she is not able to talk to her brother through the TAMM (UAE government App) as she is not a citizen. Only UAE citizens can use the app.

The matter has now been listed for December 23.

On November 3, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Ministry of External Affairs on a plea moved by Celina Jaitly.

Her brother Maj. (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly has been in detention in Abu Dhabi, UAE, since 2024. She approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Indian authorities to provide legal and medical assistance to her brother.

