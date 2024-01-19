"It is a historic moment: : Malini Awasthi on Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya Temple

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 : With preparations for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya underway, popular singer Malini Awasthi has said that it is a matter of glory and pride for the entire country.

Talking about the idol of Lord Ram being placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya, she told ANI, "It brings us tremendous joy that finally the time has come for which we were waiting for so many years and many people gave their lives to see this day. This is a historic event for every one of us. Earlier, it seemed as if this would remain as a demand of our ancestors which will be buried in court files; seeing it fulfilled is a miracle."

She added that Ram Temple is not a subject of politics and shared her views on the debate going around , "I think politics is one thing and India's faith and its culture and respect is another thing. Lord Ram is the soul of this country."

On those politicising the issue, she added, "They should understand the thinking of Indians. It is not a subject for one party but Lord Ram is part of our Sanskriti and it is a moment of pride for us."

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

Several celebrities and noted personalities have recieved inviations to the ceremony.

Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups across India and abroad in the lead-up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

