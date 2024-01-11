"It is an honour": Vaani Kapoor on working with Ajay Devgn in 'Raid 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 : Actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to share the screen space with Ajay Devgn for the first time in the upcoming drama film 'Raid 2'.

Touted to be one of the most-awaited sequels, the film went on the floor on January 6 in Mumbai.

Sharing excitement about working with Ajay Devgn, Vaani said, "For actors, there is always a bucket list of people that one wants to creatively collaborate with. I have always been a big fan of Ajay Devgn's work. He is a sheer force of nature on camera, and I have too many of his films that I love. So, it is an honour to share the screen with Ajay sir, who is considered as one of the all-time best actors of our country."

Raid 2 is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

"I think working with him and observing him on the sets will only help better my experience as an artist. Raid is one of the most engrossing relevant films and Ajay sir in it was just swashbuckling! So, I really cannot contain my excitement that I'm a part of his massive franchise that will surely entertain people worldwide again," she added.

The film is scheduled to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

The film will be released theatrically on November 15.

In the coming months, Vaani will be seen headlining two diversely different projects - Maddock Films, 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'.

The film will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike.

The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

Apart from that, she also has Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, 'Mandala Murders'.

