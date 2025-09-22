"It is our responsibility": Nana Patekar on aiding families affected by cross-border shelling in Op Sindoor

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 : Actor Nana Patekar's NGO, the Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, in association with the Indian Army, distributed the rehabilitation package worth Rs 42 lakh to 117 families in Rajouri and Poonch districts who were severely affected by the cross-border shelling in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Nana Patekar called it his "responsibility" to help the families who were unfortunately affected by the cross-shellings in Rajouri and Poonch in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

While speaking to the media, Nana Patekar stated that it is the "responsibility" of every citizen to assist those in need during such tragic national incidents.

"It is our responsibility to help when such incidents take place in the nation. They are our brother and sisters. It is a collective responsibility for all of us. We haven't done any favour to any of them. This is what everyone should do."

The actor also called out the philanthropy efforts of actor-comedian Johnny Lever in providing support to the people in need. He also urged people to contribute to the well-being of society and fellow citizens rather than being dependent on the government for the same.

"People from our film industry also do a lot for people in need, but never come to the forefront. Johnny Lever is one of them. If we don't do it, then who else will?" said Nana Patekar.

He continued, "The government did a lot, but don't be dependent on them, do something by yourself too. I feel satisfied when I become the reason for someone's happiness."

While detailing the significance of his philanthropy efforts in Rajaouri and Poonch, the actor said that he wishes for the children of the valley to come forward in mainstream media, cricket, civil services, and other sectors.

As per a release, Patekar, accompanied by other trustees of the foundation, visited Rajouri Garrison on September 22, at 10 a.m. to personally oversee the distribution of the rehabilitation packages.

This effort aimed to help those who were particularly affected during Operation Sindoor, which saw significant cross-border shelling.

The rehabilitation initiative is being conducted with the active support of the Indian Army and civil administration, both of which have been working tirelessly for the welfare of border residents.

According to the foundation, the project's primary goal is to support the resilient people of the Pir Panjal region who have endured immense hardships due to ongoing cross-border hostilities.

The Nirmala Gajanan Foundation, named after Nana Patekar's parents, Nirmala and Gajanan, has been actively involved in education and healthcare initiatives across India.

Since its inception, the foundation has partnered with the Indian Army to adopt 45 Army Goodwill Schools in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Through these initiatives, the foundation continues its commitment to uplifting communities in need and making a lasting impact on society.

