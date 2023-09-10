“It made me feel very very lucky!”: Radhika Apte thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Actor Radhika Apte, who turned a year older on September 7, has dropped a sweet post thanking fans and well-wishers for their birthday wishes.

On Sunday early morning Radhika shared a post which she captioned, “Thank you so much for all the lovely birthday wishes and mentions (sorry I’m 3 days late to post this) I’ve read and seen each and every one of them and it made me feel very very lucky! Thanks you again #ilovebirthdays #gratefulheart.”

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

In the picture, Radhika could be seen flaunting her cute smile.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet messages for the ‘Vikram Vedha’ actor.

Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Happy Belated.”

A user wrote, “Let me send a late wish. hope you had a blast.”

“Happy Belated Birthday Radhika,” a user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s web series ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’.

The show touched upon themes like casteism, physical abuse, colour discrimination, same-sex marriages and whatnot. But the show’s fifth episode 'The Heart Skipped a Beat', which stars Radhika Apte, was appreciated by people for showing a Dalit wedding.

Radhika will be next seen in director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ which stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 15, 2023.

