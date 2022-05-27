It' only a reel marriage, wait for the real one, says Kiara

New Delhi, May 27 Actress Kiara Advani, who was in the capital to launch the first song from her upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo', dodged the question about when is she tying-the-knot with her rumoured beau and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

During the song launch in the New Delhi, Kiara was asked if she was planning to get married anytime soon, the actress replied: "Jab hoga main aapko definitely invite karungi. Filhaal sirf filmon main meri shaadi ho rahi hai aap mujhe dulhan ke roop main yahaan dekh sakte hai. Jab bhi hoga you all will get to know. (Whenever it happens I will invite you. Right now, I am just getting married on screen, you can see me as a bride there. Whenever it happens you'd know.)"

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, neither of them has commented on their rumoured relationship.

Slated to release in theatres on June 24, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is directed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

