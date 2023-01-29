It's a wrap for Amit Sadh's 'Pune Highway'
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2023 11:43 AM 2023-01-29T11:43:41+5:30 2023-01-29T17:15:07+5:30
Amit Sadh has finished shooting for 'Pune Highway'.
On Saturday, Amit took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.
"IT'S A WRAP !! FOR #PUNEHIGHWAY..Bahut time se mann kar raha hae ki bolu - See you at the movies..So from all of us with love to all of you - See you at the movies," he wrote.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn9rXtms_Vp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Amit also dropped a picture from the sets.
The image shows him walking on a road with his co-star Jim Sarbh.
In November 2022, Amit announced the project writing, "A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway cross fades from an award- winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co -direct this fabulous drama-thriller."
"With a powerhouse of talent @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal @manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak @swapniilsa and more. Through the magical lens of @ @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all. Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production @tyyproductions partner on this exciting new film. Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery; Pune Highway," he added.
Rahul da Cunha has created 'Pune Highway'.
