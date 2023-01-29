It's a wrap for Amit Sadh's 'Pune Highway'

Amit Sadh has finished shooting for 'Pune Highway'.

On Saturday, Amit took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"IT'S A WRAP !! FOR #PUNEHIGHWAY..Bahut time se mann kar raha hae ki bolu - See you at the movies..So from all of us with love to all of you - See you at the movies," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn9rXtms_Vp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Amit also dropped a picture from the sets.

The image shows him walking on a road with his co-star Jim Sarbh.

In November 2022, Amit announced the project writing, "A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway cross fades from an award- winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co -direct this fabulous drama-thriller."

"With a powerhouse of talent @jimsarbhforreal @anuvabpal @manjarifadnis @ketakinarayan @shishir52 @sudeepmodak @swapniilsa and more. Through the magical lens of @ @deepmetkar and a fabulous crew behind it all. Drop D Films & Ten Years Younger Production @tyyproductions partner on this exciting new film. Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery; Pune Highway," he added.

Rahul da Cunha has created 'Pune Highway'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor