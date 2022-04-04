"It's been a lot of healing" Rhea Chakraborty talks about returning to work after two years

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been gone through a lot in past two years, after a unfortunate dismiss of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. But now the actress has come back to work after two years, Rhea walked the ramp at a fashion show in Pune. After which she spoke about returning to work, after two years.

Talking to a news portal Rhea said "It's been a lot of healing and like coming back to normalcy, with baby steps at a time. So other than that, like the work I'm trying, I'm hoping something will happen soon. So fingers crossed."

"I'm really excited to be here. It's been a while that I've walked the ramp, almost a couple of years, and I'm happy to be back at it like for me," added Rhea.

Earlier in 2021 Rhea Chakraborty penned a note on her social media handle with her picture, she wrote "You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light (sic)."

On the movie front, Rhea was last seen in Chehre along with Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.