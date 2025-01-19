"It's scary": Christopher Abbott shares his shooting experience for 'Wolf Man'

Washington [US], January 19 : Actor Christopher Abbott shared his shooting experience for the horror film 'Wolf Man' and recalled a sequence in the movie.

In the film, the actor transforms into a monster. It also stars Julia Garner and newcomer Matilda Firth. Abbott has to spend hours getting the makeup done for playing the title role, reported People.

"There's a lot of sugar in that blood stuff," shared Abbott, adding, "There's one scene ... where I'm gnawing on my leg."

"I mean, it's not like I want it, but it wasn't horrible," he added.

Abbott said he "laughed immediately" when he saw himself in the full werewolf makeup for the first time. "It's scary and all that stuff, but it's so ridiculous," according to People.

Preparing for the role needed, "Research-wise, it's the first time I've had to research more National Geographic-type stuff than other movies," said Abbott. "There are different levels as the process is happening. There's maybe 80 per cent human, 20 per cent animal, and then that shifts," he added.

"So to track how a human would react to something as opposed to an animal; a human reacts one way, if it feels ill or if it's scared, as opposed to how does an animal act, how, if it feels ill, all its little levels," he explained.

'Wolf Man' is from writer-director Leigh Whannell. Abbott plays Blake, a San Francisco man who inherits a rural Oregon farmhouse after his dad vanishes.

"With his marriage to his high-powered wife Charlotte (Garner), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter Ginger (Firth)," teases a synopsis, reported People.

"As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable," the synopsis adds, as per People.

'Wolf Man' is in theaters now.

