"I've had a good run": Jason Isaacs recalls playing Lucius Malfoy in Harry Potter films

Washington [US], April 26 : Actor Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, recalled playing the character in six feature films before the JK Rowling-created franchise was adapted into an HBO series.

"I have to say I'll milk this 'cause this time next year, there's gonna be another Lucius Malfoy, and he's gonna be fantastic, and I'll be long forgotten. So, I am savouring every other applause I get," said Isaacs during the Awards Chatter podcast, as reported by People.

However, he made it clear that he doesn't want his comments to be confused with self-admiration.

"It's not me trying, fishing for compliments or more applause. I'm just saying they are making the TV series, and it will be brilliant," he said, adding, "And I will be, you know, like, just like I'm now last season's White Lotus actor, I will be the last iteration of Lucius Malfoy, and that's fine by me," as per outlet.

The actor continued, "I've had a good run."

In the film series, Isaacs' Lucius Malfoy was the father of school-aged Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton), according to People.

Warner Bros. Discovery first announced its plans for a new Harry Potter series in April 2023.

In an official press release, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that Rowling will serve as an executive producer of the series along with Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Bronte Film and TV and David Heyman of Heyday Films, according to People.

