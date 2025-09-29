"Jab tum ek mukaam pe...": Varun recalls what his dad David Dhawan said on his interjection on a film set as a youngster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Varun Dhawan has been proudly carrying forward the legacy of his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, by establishing himself as a leading actor in Bollywood while embracing his dad's guidance both on and off the set.

In a recent interview with ANI, Varun recalled how his father constantly encouraged him to establish his own identity and make a mark in life.

He shared an anecdote from his internship on the set of a David Dhawan film in Delhi, remembering how his dad had once scolded him for interfering in his work.

"When it comes to work, my father sets aside all personal relationships...he has his own way of doing things. I remember once during my internship on one of his films, I must have made a mistake, and I was suggesting how a shot should be done. But that wasn't his vision, and I wasn't at a level where I could say anything. I was too young. Then he said, 'Jab tum apni film banaoge ya jab ek mukaam pe phuch jaaoge tab karlena ye sab...' (When you make your own film, you can do all this. When you reach that stage, you can make your choices. But for now, this is my set, and things will be done the way I want)," Varun said.

Varun acknowledged that he had felt upset at the time, but conceded that his father was indeed right.

"Of course, I felt disappointed at first, but he was right. However, now, our creative discussions have become very productive, he shared.

Meanwhile, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. The movie is scheduled to be released on October 2.

